Blue Bloods season 13 premiere spoilers: Frank’s surprise mission!

Just in case you’re curious to get more details on the Blue Bloods season 13, we are 100% happy to help! There is some big stuff coming during the episode “Keeping the Faith,” and it starts with the return of some familiar faces. You will see Joe Hill, Jack Boyle, and Archbishop Kearns over the course of this episode, and at least one of them could turn up in a surprising way.

It’s not often that a Frank storyline with this show is one of the ones we’re the most intrigued about, but how can it not be when you’ve got him outside of the commissioner’s office? These stories are almost always the most intriguing, mostly because they are so rare.

For a few more details now, go ahead and check out the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere synopsis below:

“Keeping the Faith” – The job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Eddie and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez. Also, Frank and his friend, Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach), go on a mission to avail themselves to an unfiltered look at the city; and Erin is presented with a surprising offer by her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), regarding her run for District Attorney, on the season 13 premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stacy Keach returns as Archbishop Kearns, Will Hochman guest stars as Joe Hill and Peter Hermann guest stars as Erin’s ex-husband Jack Boyle.

We know that in the long-term, Jamie and Eddie are going to be forced into a different position career-wise, largely due to a new Sergeant who wants to make sure that Jamie isn’t overseeing his wife in the same capacity that he’s been. Whether or not this change happens in the premiere is to be seen, but it does seem like the characters have a lot on their plate.

Related – Get some more news on the new Blue Bloods season now, including some behind-the-scenes updates

What do you most want to see on the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates all about the series — we don’t want you to miss anything coming up. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







