The Chi season 5 episode 9: Did Douda kill Q?

Today, The Chi season 5 episode 9 arrived on the Showtime app, and it is pretty darn clear there is one thing they want you thinking about: Q’s fate. Is he really dead? Did Douda 100% take him out?

The thing about what we saw at the end of the episode leaves us asking all sorts of questions, starting of course with whether or not Q really bleeds out. They certainly made it seem like he was knocking on death’s door, but we’ve learned over the years to be rather skeptical about everything. Because we didn’t technically see the guy breathe his laugh breath, we have to at least think that it is possible, however weird it seems, that the guy is still alive at the start of the finale.

Provided that Q is in fact dead, this is the question we’ve got: Why bring the character back after so much time, especially when there were already questions about if he was still out there? One way or another, it feels like there’s more story out there, even if that ends up being more connected to Douda than to Q himself.

The impact of this ending feels like the perfect way for producers to get the audience even more hyped for the finale, which is probably want they want more so than anything else. They know that The Chi is in a lot of ways a personal story, and it is really these characters we’re more invested in than just about anything else. Yet, moments like this are still very much impactful in that they stand out from the pack, and leave you asking big questions for a significant stretch of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Chi right now

What did you think about the events of The Chi season 5 episode 9 from start to finish?

Do you think that this is the end for Q and if so, was it even all that satisfying? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







