Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Our September expectations

Is September going to be a good month for Ted Lasso season 3, at least when it comes to getting a little bit more insight? Of course, we’re desperate for just about any news on the new season at this point, especially since Apple has kept its cards close to the vest.

The situation surrounding this show is strange in a number of different ways. We have seen so many interviews in the past couple of months and yet, much of them are about the future as opposed to the past. They were done largely as a part of an exhaustive Emmy campaign, where the series is expected to pick up a handful of trophies. There have been a few teases on season 3 in some of those, but that’s largely it.

September is the month where a lot of this changes, and we can say at least some of this as fact based on what we know is coming: The Primetime Emmys on September 12. That is the last major awards show that will honor Ted Lasso season 2 and after that, we are 100% moving towards the third season, which could potentially be the end.

There is a chance that we’ll get a season 3 premiere date by the Emmys; if not, then we almost certainly expect one after the fact. We’re getting to the point where it would be strange in the event we didn’t get one by September 30, especially since the plan has seemingly been for the show to launch in the fall. That could always change, but why would it? This feels like a great time to launch the show, though to be fair, Ted Lasso is successful enough to perform well at any point in the schedule.

Let’s just hope for something in the way of official news soon, and that the new season manages to live up to all the huge expectations that we have.

Do you think we'll 100% get news on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date in September?

