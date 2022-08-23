Blue Bloods season 13 spoilers: A Jamie Reagan job change!

When Blue Bloods season 13 premieres on CBS this fall, there are a few different things to be excited about. What’s one of the big ones? Think in terms of a big-time job change for Jamie Reagan. We know that Erin could have a big one as she runs for District Attorney, but Will Estes’ character will be taking on a new challenge, as well.

So what is it? Let’s just say his career path is going to be moving in an interesting and unexpected direction. Speaking to TVLine on that subject, here is some of what showrunner and executive producer Kevin Wade had to say:

“It was brought up when Jamie and Eddie (played by Will Estes and Vanessa Ray) got married, that though there is no law on the books, is it is against the rule of custom for spouses to work together in a precinct … But they have a new commanding officer this season (Sgt. McNichols), who as soon as she sees them says, ‘One of you is going to transfer by the end of the day.’”

Wade goes on to say that McNichols comes up with an interesting solution, one where Jamie is made into a Field Information Officer. What is this, exactly? Per the EP, it is Jamie’s job to “take the usual perp who is brought in for whatever he’s brought in for” and then figure out if they can become a confidential informant or have some greater use. Basically, he is a facilitator between the NYPD and the DA’s office when determining how to handle certain criminals, and this could also seemingly be a great way for him to work more with Erin.

Most importantly, this position is in a different spot within the chain of command. Basically, he won’t have to leave his precinct, and nor will he oversee Eddie in the same way that he did before.

