Perry Mason season 2 premiere date coming in 2023, per HBO

For anyone wondering about a Perry Mason season 2 premiere date, let’s just say we’re thrilled to present something official!

Of course, we’re sure that some out there would have preferred the Matthew Rhys series would be coming back sooner rather than later. In the HBO video below, it is officially confirmed that the upcoming season is going to launch in 2023 — and we personally believe it will be in the early going. We had an outside hope that we would have a chance to see it back at some point before the end of the calendar year, but this is what the network decided.

Unfortunately, the clip that we’ve got in here is so short that it’s hard to really get a great sense of anything that is coming, but we know that you’re going to get more mystery and drama than ever before. Also, we’ve got a good feeling that the writers will throw in some great period costumes and plenty of surprises.

The one thing we are a little bit sad about right now is apparently who won’t be a part of the upcoming season in Tatiana Maslany. After being a part of season 1, she is now over on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which of course took up a ton of her time. There’s always a chance that the producers are going to find some way to surprise us, but in general, we think it’s best to set our expectations low with that.

As for why HBO put out this extensive teaser in the first place, it has every bit to do with the launch of House of the Dragon tonight. It makes sense that they would seize this opportunity to remind viewers of everything else that they’ve got coming up.

The Last of Us, The Idol, Succession, The White Lotus, The White House Plumbers, Industry, and so much more are coming soon to @hbomax.⁰ Now this is my kind of dream. pic.twitter.com/LDuJSiAFSv — HBO (@HBO) August 21, 2022

