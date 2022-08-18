Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Preparing for change

We know that a Ted Lasso season 3 is coming to Apple TV+ down the road and of course, it is easy to be excited about that.

However, we’re also learning that when it comes to our personal expectations, flexibility is important in a number of different ways. For starters, we’ve already had to adjust our expectations on a potential premiere date a couple of times already. We felt for most of the summer like an early October premiere date could happen; now, we wonder more if it is going to be late October / early November. We like to think the folks internally at Apple know, but is it possible it is also changing on their end? We tend to imagine that they are keeping an open mind based on what they think is best for their schedule and also how things are going behind the scenes.

For the cast and crew, they have to be equally flexible when it comes to their work. Why? Well, it comes down to how a good many things for them tend to change even while they work on the episodes. Speaking via The Wrap at a recent promotional event, here is some of what Hannah Waddingham had to say on that particular subject:

“All you guys think that we know what the hell is going on … We don’t and I think that’s part of the beauty of it because even if you get a script, they change so much. You expect that the script will change right up until the very last minute before the cameras go off. It’s an absolute roller coaster all the time.

“It’s a very odd way of working, but now I feel like if I don’t work this way in other things, I feel like the script will be stale.”

We’ve already heard many times over that the general theme of flexibility definitely applies when it comes to the long-term future. While it seems like season 3 could be the end of the show for the time being, who knows if that will be the case forever? That may just come down to what Jason Sudeikis wants to do.

