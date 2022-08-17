Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 12: Could things fall apart?

It should be no surprise to anyone out there that there is chaos moving into Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 12 this weekend. Isn’t that what this show does best?

As we prepare for this installment, the Cody Boys are in a pretty precarious spot. Pope is still in prison and while he seems more accepting of a potential escape than he once did, busting this guy out is not going to be easy. J, Craig, and Deran are trying to figure out how to make that happen, but also look further ahead to their future. We know that they’ll probably bid farewell to Oceanside by the time we reach the end of the road here … or at least that’s the hope.

Have you watched our Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 11 review yet? If not, take a look below for all of our thoughts in regards to episode 11. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more great updates you will not want to miss.

So can you expect things to fall apart? For now, we’d say to more or less count on that. According to a report from TVLine, this next new episode (titled “Exodus”) is going to feature the Cody Boys continue to plan for their future. However, there’s also a reminder in here that while everyone may plan for what they want to do moving forward, not everyone will get that opportunity. Should that be a surprise? Probably not. The Cody Boys may be compelling, but they are also a group of criminals who have done some pretty bad things over the years. We can’t say it would be an enormous shock if they were left to contend with the consequences of their actions in a pretty brutal way.

At the end of “Exodus,” the only thing that is left is the series finale. For now, we’d just say that expect everything to turn into a total disaster at that point.

Related – See a promo now for this upcoming episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







