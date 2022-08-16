Better Call Saul series finale: Rhea Seehorn on Jimmy, Kim’s future

Following the Better Call Saul series finale on AMC, there are of course going to be a number of big, burning questions. So what is the big one to talk through here? The future of Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler. (Obviously, there are major spoilers ahead.)

At the end of the finale, Jimmy accepted the fate of spending the rest of his life in prison for his various crimes and in doing so, he became Jimmy once more. He finally saw an opportunity to atone for all his mistakes, which began with the events leading up to the death of Chuck. This is what led to Kim seeing him in prison and the two of them sharing that smoke.

So what is going to come up now with these two characters? Will Kim ever see him again? While it is clearly up for interpretation, Rhea Seehorn encourages her character in a Los Angeles Times interview to “follow your heart” — and also talks about the character getting back into law again:

I personally think there’s a rebuilding of sorts and an attempt to relish any kind of second chance at life that is more truthful. And for Kim, I think the more truthful part does involve practicing law and trying again to go about actually helping people. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I can’t help thinking that she’s going to try to figure out how to decrease his sentence while still being on the up and up. You know, like in some way that doesn’t involve a scam. I don’t think it’s the end of their relationship, but I also think there’s plenty of people that will think that she’s never going back there and that is the end of the tale. But that just makes me cry too hard, so I can’t.

For the record, we 100% agree with everything Seehorn says here, and we appreciate greatly that she seems to love this relationship as much as all of us. It’s just hard to imagine that this is going to be the end for this universe — or at least what we see of it.

