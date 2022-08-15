Are Superman & Lois, All American in danger via CW Nexstar deal?

Today, some news was announced that was a long time coming: Nexstar Media Group has officially purchased a 75% stake on The CW. Both Warner Bros. TV and CBS Television Studios will each retain a small stake in the network, and for now, some of the remaining content could be safe.

Long-term, however, is where things get a little bit dicey. In a new conference call with reporters (per TVLine), Nexstar president and chief operating officer Tom Carter had the following to say about some of the changes that could be coming:

“As many of you are aware, The CW is currently the lowest-rated broadcast network, which we believe largely reflects the fact that its programming is targeted for an 18-to-34 audience demographic, while the average age of the CW broadcast viewer is 58 years … Over time, we’ll be taking a different approach to our CW programming strategy.”

This news isn’t that shocking, but it also seems to be ignoring the fact that a lot of people stream these shows on various services after the fact. It does seem like the network is shifting more towards unscripted programming with a few scripted shows thrown in as an attempt to get the network profitable — in the long-term, this could throw even more shows into jeopardy.

We are a little more confident that series like Walker and The Winchesters can survive the newer regime, since they may have audiences that are at least older than the 18-34 demographic. However, shows specifically marketed towards younger audiences could be in danger. We’re talking here about ones like All American, All American: Homecoming, Stargirl, and Superman & Lois, which are all coming back but have an uncertain future. Remember that The Flash and Riverdale are both already set to end with their upcoming seasons, so their futures are a little bit set.

What do you think the Nexstar Media Group deal is going to mean for many of your favorite CW shows?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

