America’s Got Talent live show #2: Chapel Hart, Maddie top lineup

The second America’s Got Talent live show is going to be airing on NBC Tuesday night — want to know who is performing?

Just like with the first live show, there are going to be eleven acts competing for just two spots, which still seems awful. Regardless of the reason behind the format change this time, we wish that we were getting a proper semifinals again! This just feels like some good acts are going to get totally lost.

What also feels clear entering this particular show is that there are a couple of acts who are going to be the heavy favorites.

Chapel Hart – We start here, since the country trio / group Golden Buzzer are absolutely incredible and easily could win this whole season. We think there’s a REALLY good chance they move on to the next round.

Maddie – The same could be said for the young singer, who got Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer after her “surprise” audition. She’s got a great voice, and this could come down to just getting the right song.

Yu Hojin – A stellar magic act, but Simon Cowell wasn’t thrilled with simple, but beautiful audition. America does love magicians, though!

The Pack Drumline – We love what this group brings insofar as energy and performance goes. However, they’re going to have a hard time getting enough votes.

Wyn Starks – His audition was pretty darn incredible; it’s too bad he’s performing on the same show as multiple other singers, especially Maddie and Chapel Hart. That is TOUGH competition.

Mr. Pants – Zero chance. It’s a comedian who jokes about pants. Moving on…

Freckled Zelda – She was one of the most pleasant surprises of the auditions! We love an homage to The Legend of Zelda who can’t explicitly say it on network TV for Nintendo reasons. She’s still a longshot to move on.

Duo Rings – Probably the best darkhorse contender of the group. Acrobats do have a following among viewers, and we’ve seen things go well based on the right performance before.

Aiko Tanaka – A likable comedian, and someone who are we are excited to see.

Fusion Japan – An awesome dance group. If there were more than two acts who advanced here, they would for sure make it. As it stands, they have an uphill battle.

The Brown Brothers – Singing impressions are often a crowd-pleaser. It just won’t be enough to advance.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

Who do you want to see rock the house on America’s Got Talent this Tuesday?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







