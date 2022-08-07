Manifest season 4 premiere date: Is September launch possible?

Could we end up getting a Manifest season 4 premiere date at some point in September? Or, is this more wishful thinking than anything else?

For the time being, we should start off by noting this: Nothing has been 100% confirmed when it comes to a specific date. As a matter of fact, there is no evidence right as to when said date will be announced. We’ve speculated for a while that August 28 makes the most sense given that it is 828 Day, but the key word there is “speculated.” It makes sense for Netflix to celebrate the show with a trailer/date at that point, but they are the ones in control.

Provided that the streaming service does announce a date later this month, there is a universe where a late September launch could make some sense. This is a window where Manifest could be a great counter-programming option for the start of the fall season on network TV. However, the difficulty here is that it really is not all that much time to get the word out there about the show and typically, we see Netflix announce a premiere date more than a month in advance.

With this in mind, we still think that October or November is a more realistic possibility for Manifest season 4, as that gives Netflix more time to properly get the word out there. However, the possibility for September is there, given that production has been underway for so long … it’s just small. At the very least, we take comfort in knowing that the first part of the final season is almost certainly coming out this year; there’s just no reason to wait longer than that. We want answers! Or, at the very least, we want to be on the road to answers.

