American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: A priority for FX

We anticipate that before too long, we will have some official news on an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date — even if we don’t see the series on FX for some time still.

As we said in a piece earlier this week, we’re not likely to see the main series return until the American Horror Stories spin-off concludes its second season; there is no fundamental need for the network to crowd the market here. Also, they still have plenty of time this year … but there’s also an airing window we presume that they would like to meet.

One of the things that we’ve learned from monitoring the ratings for this franchise over the years is rather simple: The further it gets from Halloween, the more that the numbers tank. With that in mind, we presume that the show is not going to run deep into the holiday season. It definitely won’t air in January unless FX is really okay with taking a hit in the live ratings.

If there are ten episodes this season, this really means that an early October start date makes the most sense. It can take advantage of the spooky season, run into November, and then air a week or two in December depending on how they structure things. That also gives a little break between Horror Stories and this show, and it gives production time to do their magic. We know that filming is underway! Unfortunately, not too many details are known about the theme or anything else yet.

