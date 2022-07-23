Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: All the factors at play

As so many of you out there know already, a Ted Lasso season 3 is 100% coming to Apple TV+. It’s all just a matter of when we’re going to see it! We’d love for it to turn up soon but truthfully, it comes down to so many different things.

So while we wait for more information to come trickling in on this subject, why not share a little bit of what we know at the moment?

Let’s start things off here with a reminder that production IS still going on in the United Kingdom for the upcoming twelve episodes — which may nor may not be the final ones. Apple may be hesitant to announce a date until the show has wrapped production, largely because we’re in this world where filming can shut down at just about any moment. They also know that even when production is complete, they need time to edit and properly put together some of the stories behind the scenes. This is not something that happens immediately, and once the show premieres, things do tend to move rather quickly and it gives the post-production people less time to work.

Another huge consideration here is finding the premiere date that simply makes the most sense on Apple’s schedule. They don’t want to launch it opposite a number of other big things, and they also probably want to ensure that they can have a substantial promotional campaign, as well. This is why we’ve referenced October so often as a possibility. This would enable the streaming service to have a great platform to promote the show, and also ensure that they aren’t running up against the holiday season. The only reason they may wait beyond this is if they want to really build anticipation, or really draw these stories out for a long time if it is the final season.

As we’ve noted in the past, we do expect an announcement fairly soon — we’d be surprised if we hear nothing in the month of August.

