Yellowstone season 6 renewal: Should we expect news this year?

Even though we are still waiting for season 5 to premiere, is it too early to start thinking about a Yellowstone season 6?

From a Paramount Network standpoint, we certainly don’t think so! They have to be ready and waiting to get more of the series as soon as possible! If the show ends, it’s almost certainly not related to what the network wants; the only question right now is whether or not Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner want to keep it going. We know already that season 5 is the longest one on record with 14 episodes, so you can easily make the case that this season is them wanting to end things on a high note and moving forward from there.

Provided that we do get a season 6, we don’t think there is going to be some rush to make it official. The network took their time ordering season 5, so we don’t know if we’d get an order for more episodes before the second half of this current season premieres. (There’s probably going to be a decent hiatus after the first seven episodes air.)

The one thing we hope for, at least at the moment, is clarity: Is it too much to ask to at least know if season 5 is going to be the final one or not before the last few episodes air? At the end of season 4, it was at least a foregone conclusion that more would be coming; it would be nice to have something similar play out here if we are in a relatively similar position. The more peace of mind we can get on all of this, the happier we are going to be.

Do you think that we are going to see a Yellowstone season 6 over at the Paramount Network?

