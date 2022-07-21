The Rookie season 5: Prepare for more Officer Aaron Thorsen

The Rookie season 5 won’t be premiering until this fall on ABC, but we at least have a slightly better sense of what’s next.

According to a new report from Deadline, Tru Valentino has been officially promoted to series regular in his role of Officer Aaron Thorsen. He was brought on as a new police officer at the station and recurred during season 4. Isn’t this the right time to expand the world a little bit more? The show needed another full-time cop after the shocking death of Jackson West and this is an opportunity to better fill that void.

For those who are not currently aware, shooting for The Rookie season 5 has been going on for a good while now and it goes without saying that there’s some big stuff around the corner. The new season will have more of a shared universe thanks to The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash. It’s also going to feature presumably more of Bradford and Chen going undercover, as we saw the two training for that at the end of this past season. (Also, that practice kiss is going to be sticking with us for a pretty long time.)

Remember that The Rookie season 5 is going to be airing Sunday nights on ABC. We’re excited to have more insight on what lies ahead and hopefully, the upcoming episodes are going to meet a lot of the high hopes that are out there in general.

The aforementioned Deadline report does make it clear that Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Jenna Dewan, and Shawn Ashmore are all still listed as parts of the cast. Having Dewan on there is especially important since her role was a relatively new addition to the story.

