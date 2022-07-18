Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 8 promo: The truth is revealed!

Next week on Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 8, so many huge things are going to be brought to the table! “Revelation” is the title for this episode and honestly, it makes perfect sense given what we’re about to see.

By the end of last night’s episode, Pope was already starting to get a sense that something was off. Remember that Detective Thompson made the very questionable move to come back after his date with Amy to rummage around for her phone — she should’ve just showed up the one time and had that be it! Also, there’s another part to this where he’s seen something awry both with the microwave and also the cereal box.

Now, the promo below makes it clear that Thompson is going to start asking some straight-up questions regarding Catherine Belen, meaning that Pope is about to realize what this is really all abut. The hard thing for him is that there was no real way for him to anticipate this specific skeleton coming out of the closet. What happened there was years ago, and so much time has passed and he’s broken so many other laws.

Because of all of this, all of a sudden the character’s back may be against the wall, and it remains to be seen if he can get out of this position.

As for what else is coming up, let’s just say that Smurf is going to have some VERY strong opinions about Angela and Baz hooking up, though we already know rather well what this story is leading to down the road…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 8?

