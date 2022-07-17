Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: More on a missed opportunity

We know that the majority of Ted Lasso fans are eager to get a season 3 premiere date, and we absolutely understand that! This is one of television’s biggest shows, it is coming off a host of Emmy nominations, and it also aired in the summer the last two years. When you consider all of this alone, there is this built-in expectation that it should be back reasonably soon.

However, we know that this is not the case. Filming is still ongoing, and all early estimations are that the new season (and potentially the final season) will be coming this fall. As we get closer to that, we also can’t help but wonder if Apple missed out on some sort of opportunity to give the show a fitting promotional platform over the next several days.

Let’s talk about San Diego Comic-Con for a moment, shall we? We noted yesterday that it would be a mistake for Apple to announce a premiere date opposite that, in fears that it would get lost in the shuffle. We said that with the knowledge that the Jason Sudeikis series was not actually going to be present for Comic-Con, and that is a pretty big part of the equation. If the cast and crew WERE taking part in the convention, that’d be a different story, and it would have been the best venue for a premiere-date announcement and a trailer. Remember, there’s already an exclusive Funko Pop! for Ted going on sale in San Diego this week!

We understand why this isn’t happening, mostly because of the fact that it would have been a major interruption to the production to fly everyone out, and it also could prove to be costly. They also may think that they don’t need Comic-Con and in a sense, they’re right — the show is going to get viewers regardless. It just would be great to have the cast and crew here feel the love of a whole convention room telling them how much this show means.

For those of you who come back at us saying that Ted Lasso isn’t a Comic-Con show and shouldn’t be there on the basis of principle, we get it — but remember that Glee was there years ago. The conventional rules of this went out the window a long time ago.

