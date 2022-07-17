When Calls the Heart season 10: The lead-up to filming!

For everyone out there excited for When Calls the Heart season 10 to arrive on Hallmark Channel, you have every reason to be. Filming is just about to start!

In the event you want some more evidence of what we’re talking about here, you don’t have to look further than the post below courtesy of Erin Krakow. One of the things that the star / executive producer has done for years is post a selfie of herself either flying or driving up north to start work on the show. (Filming takes place in British Columbia.) With production about to take off, she’s done so again courtesy of her Instagram.

It is already clear that When Calls the Heart is going to start off the new season with a lot of exciting developments. For Elizabeth, she gets to celebrate being engaged to Lucas! Of course, this is something we expected for a good while, but it is rather nice to see it officially come into play here. Meanwhile, Rosemary and Lee are expecting a baby, and we’re hoping that there is some really exciting stuff ahead for Nathan in his love life, as well. Doesn’t this feel like a perfect time to be diving back into Hope Valley?

Of course, it remains to be seen where season 10 will pick up, and if we’ll be months removed from the events of the finale. In the end, though, we’re just so excited to see a lot of our favorites again and hope that there are some new twists and hopeful stories that we can check out. While we know that this is a show that will throw some drama at us here and there, they’re also not one that is out to just make you sob openly at the end of every episode. They want you to be feeling good about the world and excited for the future of these characters.

Hopefully, season 10 will premiere in either late winter or early spring next year.

