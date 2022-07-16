The Gilded Age season 2: When to expect the first trailer

We know that The Gilded Age season 2 is going to be coming to HBO at some point, but when will we start to see some footage? Is that something to hope for sooner rather than later?

The first thing that we should remind you of already is pretty simple: Filming has been going on for the show for a good while! There is a good bit to look forward to here as the universe expands and we start to see more of the servants alongside the wealthy. We do think that production will be done well before the end of the year, and that leaves the door open for the series to return in the winter / early spring.

When we think about how the network does tend to promote some of their shows, it does make us think that we’re going to be seeing a trailer at least a month or two in advance. To us, that means that we could be seeing some sort of footage either in December or January to help set the stage for what lies ahead.

So what sort of stuff could you even see in a trailer? There are a few different things here, starting with the explosion of wealth in New York City and beyond. This show is almost Downton Abbey in reverse in a way. In Julian Fellowes’ hit over on ITV, you really saw the slow decline of the powerful British estates. Here, however, you are seeing families accumulate more and more wealth as there is such an extreme divide across the entirety of the country. This is such an unusual environment, and it is in part what makes it so interesting.

Hopefully, we end up seeing the new season prove to be every bit as exciting and dramatic as what we had back in season 1.

