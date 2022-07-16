Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Narrowing it down

Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is going to be coming up at some point in the relatively near future — but when will that be?

Of course, we know that the Michael Rainey Jr. series won’t be here in the reasonably near future. After all, there is no real evidence of a start date for at least a few months. With Power Book III: Raising Kanan set to air on Starz next month, we don’t think that we’re going to be seeing Ghost until it is at an end.

So while we don’t think that we’ll be getting a specific premiere date for Ghost season 3 in the immediate future, there’s one thing we do think that Starz could easily give us all to tide us over: Some sort of approximation. If you’re not going to give us a specific date, can you at least hand over a month? Is it too much to provide some sort of estimation as to when the show could come back?

For now, the date we’re circling on our metaphorical calendar here is fall, potentially at some point in late October or early November. Yet, it’d be beneficial to get something more specific here. If nothing else, we’d love to be able to know whether we’re getting our hopes up too much.

Of course, the most important thing is just that there’s so much demand for season 3 in the first place! A lot of that is due to what happened at the end of season 2, which was easily one of the most bonkers conclusions to any show in this franchise. Not only is Zeke dead, but Lorenzo is responsible! What’s going to happen when the truth comes out?

