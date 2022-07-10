Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: A calm before the storm?

If you are expecting a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date announcement over the next couple of days, we have some news for you. Apple TV+ has a pretty big question on their hands, and it is all due to what is happening on Tuesday.

For those unaware, this date is when the formal nominations are going to be announced for the Primetime Emmy Awards and per most estimates, we imagine that the Jason Sudeikis series will get plenty of nods. That means a lot more attention for the show, and also a prime opportunity to get more news out there on when the show is back.

In the end, the question just becomes whether or not the streaming service really wants a flurry of news, or more of a slow drip. They can use the nominations to draw even bigger headlines, but they could be getting plenty of those as-is. We’re sure that some of the actors nominated (provided they are) will mention that the third season is coming this fall, and they may be able to tease a little bit of what lies ahead. We are going to get some news, but the question comes down to whether it is the news everyone wants.

We think personally that the more likely situation here is that Apple will wait for another week or two, at least, to announce a date. They can find another little gap in the market and try to dominate the discussion on that, and then whenever they decide to release some sort of additional teaser or trailer.

One other question that we’re sure will be asked a lot pertains to whether or not the third season is going to be the final one. We’re not sure there will be a clear answer on that, either; there may not even be one when the season airs! We think that Apple probably wants to leave the door open for more as long as they can, even if season 3 is the end of the planned story.

When do you think we’re going to learn about a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date?

