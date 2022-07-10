The Boys season 4 spoilers: How will Varsity spin-off tie in?

We know that The Boys season 4 will be coming to Amazon Prime at some point down the road. Prior to that, though, it feels like we could see a long-anticipated spin-off in The Boys: Varsity.

There’s been talk around this show happening for quite some time now and from what we gather, this will help to bridge the gap between season 3 of the main series and season 4. Is it required that you watch both shows? We’re sure the writers will make it so that you can watch one without the other, butt absolutely it feels like there’s going to be a benefit that comes from watching the two of them as they come out.

In a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke had to say on the subject:

“There’s definitely crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity. Like there’s a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there’s certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There’s Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show.”

Is having more of The Boys universe a good thing? We do think that there can be oversaturation of getting too much of one specific brand at one time. However, we don’t think we are at a point right now where that is happening here. Because it takes a long time to make new seasons of The Boys, there is absolutely room for us to get a little bit of content in between and we’re absolutely stoked to see if the spin-off can come close to the greatness of the original.

