Better Call Saul season 6 video: Take a look back before episode 8!

We know that Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 is going to air on AMC come Monday night; so what’s the best way to prepare for it?

If you look towards the video at the bottom of this article, you can see what we consider to be an excellent way to reflect on everything that has happened in the show so far. Sure, we know that it’s pretty darn short, but we 100% feel like it speeds you through all major events to the best of its ability!

The real irony in watching this, though, is that there’s really one thing you need to remember entering the next episode: Just how screwed Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler really are. Howard Hamlin is dead and with the drama Jimmy’s been stirring up around him, people will look in his direction. There’s also Lalo standing right in front of him as the killer. Are you really going to be able to pin Howard’s death on him? Not easy. You also have to find a way to survive yourself, given that Tony Dalton’s character is most likely there with demands.

We are at a key turning point now that a man is dead; Jimmy and Kim won’t come back from this easy. They may never come back from it at all. This is the incident that could lead Jimmy to become the even more cynical and jaded guy we saw in Breaking Bad. While we don’t know what happened to Kim as of yet, this whole sequence with Howard’s death is probably the spark that ignites everything the rest of the way.

How do you think things will unfold moving into Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8?

