Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight on NBC, July 6?

Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? We know that there is some good news coming for all of these shows.

So where do we start things off today? It feels like the best place is getting the bad news out of the way right now: Unfortunately, you won’t have a new episode of any of these shows later on tonight. We’re still in the midst of an extended hiatus, though we recognize already that there is a hypothetical light at the end of the tunnel. These shows are all set to return on Wednesday, September 21, and the lineup will be exactly the same that we saw in the past.

Of course, July is still a pretty big month for all of these shows, even if there are no new episodes currently set to air. Why is that? Let’s just say that it has to do with production starting up! We know that Chicago Fire will be back at work shortly, and we tend to think the same will be true for the other two shows in the franchise here, as well. In general, we tend to believe that there are going to be some huge storylines coming across the board for everyone involved here, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some opportunities to see meaningful content that pushes all of these characters forward.

One other thing that we hope to get news on over the next six months or so is the long-term future for all of these shows. It is worth remembering here that none of them have been renewed beyond their upcoming seasons, though we tend to believe that they will all be back. They just hold so much value to NBC when it comes to ratings and revenue!

