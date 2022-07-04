Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Season 6 episode 19 talk

Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Are we about to have a good opportunity to dive into season 6 episode 19?

The good news that we’ve got at the moment is the oh-so-simple knowledge that there are more episodes coming sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that they are on the air tonight. The comic adaptation is taking a one-week break because of the July 4 holiday, and you can currently expect it to make a grand return on July 10. This won’t even be with an ordinary episode — instead, it’s the grand return of Sabrina! Kiernan Shipka’s character will be back to deal with a particularly harrowing plague in the town.

To get more details about both this episode plus what’s coming after the fact, just check out the attached synopses now…

Season 6 episode 19, “The Witches of Riverdale” – SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO TOWN – When several of their own fall prey to Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) latest plan, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) calls upon fellow witch Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka) for help. Elsewhere, Percival gives Reggie (Charles Melton) an ultimatum. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Chrissy Maroon (#619). Original airdate 7/10/2022.

Season 6 episode 20, “Return to Riverdale” – THE ULTIMATE MAN OF MYSTERY – Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang gather intel about Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) so they can better understand where he came from and use that to their advantage. However, when their plan results in an unexpected outcome, the gang is left having to pay a terrible cost. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Anna Kerrigan directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & Devon Turner (#620). Original airdate 7/17/2022.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Riverdale season 6 episode 19 when it airs?

