Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: What can the past tell us?

At the moment, we’re still eagerly awaiting news on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date and odds are, we’ll be waiting for some time still.

Yet, we did think it’d be useful to map out a possible timeline for an announcement based on what Apple TV+ has done in advance. Back in 2021, the streaming service announced the premiere date on April 20, just over three months before when it would eventually premiere on July 23. That means that they have no problem getting news out there on the show’s future far in advance.

So what does this tell us? Personally, we see it as another nugget of evidence that the third season will get a premiere date over the next month. Think about it like this: All indications are that the show is starting up this fall. Unless Apple wants to air multiple episodes in one week or air during Christmastime, they have to premiere the show at some point in either late September. Otherwise, the show wouldn’t have enough time to be done before December 25. The only other option is to split the season into chunks with a hiatus in the middle, but there has been zero evidence of that.

Given that production for season 3 is still currently underway, we’re not sure that a full trailer is going to accompany a premiere-date trailer; it really doesn’t have to. The most important thing right now is that we get a sense as to when the show is back. We also don’t think anyone is going to tell us if it’s the final season or not.

So when will we get a full trailer?

We imagine around a month before the new season premieres. We know they released it earlier last year, but there was a slightly different production timeline and the show doesn’t have to hurry anything along here.

