Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3: Is Alice a suspect?

As we look towards Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3 on Hulu next week, there has to be some suspicion on Alice, right?

Think about the evidence that is here right now — Cara Delevingne’s character is an art curator, and it just so happens that there’s a valuable piece of art at the center of Bunny’s death. It’s also mightily coincidental that she has showed up right around the time that Mabel got covered and blood and accused of murder.

It feels right now like showrunner John Hoffman is playing directly into what a lot of people would do right away with a show like this: Have suspicion about a new character the moment that she turns up. Alice is mysterious in a sense, and she forged a quick bond with someone in Mabel she could easily betray later.

However, there are also some legitimate reasons to doubt her involvement here. Namely, the simple fact that she has no real motive for either murdering Bunny nor framing Mabel, Charles, and Oliver. She doesn’t live at the Arconia and as far as we can tell, she doesn’t even want to wade into the waters of the podcast all that much. She’s intrigued about Mabel simply because of who she is, and it doesn’t seem like there is anything deeper than that going on here.

Of course, time will tell — there could be a big surprise at some point during this season.

