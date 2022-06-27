The Old Man season 2 renewal confirmed over at FX

For anyone out there who thought FX’s The Old Man was going to be a one-and-done series, think again.

Today, the network confirmed that they have ordered a season 2 of the John Lithgow – Jeff Bridges – Amy Brenneman series, which comes as no shock given the hype that existed around this from the start. This is a network that tends to be tremendously supportive of some of its freshman series, and this renewal allows people to feel comfortable watching without some latent fear that it is about to be canceled at just about any moment.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s go ahead and hear from some of the people involved behind the scenes.

Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment President – “Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Warren Littlefield have done a fantastic job with The Old Man, which delivers on the powerful intrigue and breathtaking action of Thomas Perry’s book … The stellar cast led by Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat is really connecting with audiences and we are excited to get to work on season two with our colleagues at 20th Television and this fantastic team.”

Karey Burke, President of 20th Television – “This terrific series has had a long journey to the air, which makes the reaction from critics and audiences these past few weeks all the sweeter … but the truth is, no one who has worked on it these past three years is surprised it’s resonating so deeply. From the brilliant creative execution by Jon, Dan and Warren to the spectacular star turns from Jeff, John, Amy and Alia, this heart racing series delivers and we thank FX for the incredible support.”

One of the reasons for the long wait to see The Old Man was Bridges’ battle with lymphoma, which he first announced back in the fall of 2020. The show went on hiatus before coming back, and we couldn’t be more grateful that he is healthy and excited to come back for more.

