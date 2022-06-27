Outlander season 7 spoilers: Meet Rachel and Dr. Denzell Hunter!

Today, Starz released the latest Outlander season 7 casting news — are you ready to meet Rachel and Dr. Denzell Hunter on the series?

Per a press release, the network has cast Izzy Meikle-Small (Never Let Me Go) as Rachel Hunter; meanwhile, Joey Phillips (Billy Elliot) as her brother. The two actors join Charles Vandervaart, who is playing an older version of William Ransom, on the upcoming episodes currently in production.

For those unfamiliar with the book series, here is what you can expect from these two characters:

Rachel and Denzell are Quakers whose quiet country life is changed when Young Ian (Bell) arrives at their farm with a sick and injured William Ransom (Vandervaart). Dr. Denzell Hunter has been trained in medicine in Boston and London. As a firm believer in liberty, he is preparing to join the Revolutionary Army as a surgeon. His younger sister Rachel is modest but shows flashes of a fiery spirit that attracts the admiration of both William and Young Ian.

In a statement, here is what executive producer Matthew B. Roberts had to say about these hires:

We’re excited to welcome Izzy and Joey to the ‘Outlander’ family and can’t wait for fans to see how these two fantastic actors bring Rachel and Denzell to life.

There is no Outlander season 7 premiere date yet at Starz, but our hope is that we’ll see at some point early next year — at least the first half. Remember that this season is set to run for sixteen episodes, which is the largest batch we’ve seen since season 1.

If you want to see photos of the new additions, go ahead and check out the tweet at the bottom of this article. Note that these images are of the actors, and not so much the characters they are going to play.

What do you want to see from Rachel and Denzell moving into Outlander season 7?

