Stargirl season 3 premiere date: When could we see the first trailer?

We know that a Stargirl season 3 is going to be coming to The CW this fall, just like we know there’s awesome stuff ahead. How can there not be when you start thinking about that Mister Bones reveal at the end of season 2?

Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for both a specific premiere date and also a trailer for what lies ahead. When it comes to the former, we do think something will be announced soon and most likely, we are looking at an early October launch. That’s what we have seen with most of the network’s shows over the years, and we have a hard time thinking that they are going to drift far from that moving forward. After all, you want to get a good chunk of stories on the air before the holidays!

As for a trailer, we do think it’s possible we’ll get something more in July or August, especially since comic-book shows do tend to be hyped up months in advance. It absolutely benefits The CW to market this as heavily as possible, given that it’s up there with Superman & Lois as the best DC show that they have at the moment. There’s just so much great stuff in here from start to finish! You have great characters, fantastic powers, but also a setting that allows them to stay humble. It’s a more relatable superhero story and with big threats coming the Justice Society of America could end up making some huge choices.

Stargirl season 3 is going to be paired this fall with Kung Fu season 2, and it will actually be the only Arrowverse show on the schedule for a good few months. The Flash season 9 and Superman & Lois season 3 are, at least for now, set to premiere in 2023.

