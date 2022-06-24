Perry Mason season 2 premiere date: Prepare to wait a while longer…

If you are out there eagerly hoping for some news on a Perry Mason season 2 premiere date, bad news: You could be waiting for a good while longer.

According to a new report from TVLine, the HBO series is not 100% done with production as of yet, and they could be working on it until next month. Because of this, a premiere date is absolutely still to be determined.

If we had to wager a guess, though, there is a chance we see it either near the end of this year or in early 2023. Following the end of House of the Dragon, we imagine there’s some other shows that will need to fill some slots. We’re already assuming that both The Last of Us and Succession season 4 are going to be shows for the first half of next year, so that does leave a big opening for this series to come into the picture.

While there are going to be some changes for season 2 (no Tatiana Maslany), we are expecting that thematically, the story will be more of the same. The writers can really expand on what worked and what didn’t from the first go-around, and also dive a little more into the title character’s history. One of the big challenges from the first season was differentiating the story from the classic TV show of the same name, and making it not feel like some dated IP that was trying to find a way to stay afloat. We think the show was largely successful, but like with a ton of other programs these days, it’s been forced to incur a really substantial hiatus between seasons. That’s unavoidable when you think about the health crisis and everything else from the past two years.

