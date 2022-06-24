Yellowstone season 5 photo: A new Cole Hauser update from set

Just in case you wanted to know what the cast and crew are up to on Yellowstone season 5, we can at least give you one perspective from behind the scenes.

If you look below, you can see an image from Cole Hauser’s Instagram that shows precisely what sort of conditions he’s working with as Rip Wheeler — and yea, they’re absolutely beautiful. We understand there being some concerns that part of the show could change thanks to John Dutton’s political campaign, but consider this another reminder that it’s not going to change THAT rapidly. We do tend to think the ranch is going to keep top billing as one of the most important parts of the show, just as we imagine it will for however long it remains on the air.

Want to make sure you stay up-to-date on all upcoming Yellowstone video coverage? Then go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! The moment that season 5 premieres, we’re of course going to be back with a review breaking all of it down.

So what is Rip going to be up to over the course of the new season? It’s easy to imagine that one of the big stories is going to revolve around the state of things with him and Beth after their wedding, and he could be involved more with the higher-up operations of the ranch. Yet, he will tow the line with that and managing the bunkhouse, which we’re sure will have its own unique brand of chaos going on. Isn’t that what it is used to?

Over the course of the new season, we imagine the ranch will be under fire from all directions. There are politicians and big business out to shut it down, and that’s without even considering some of the old foes of the Duttons who have been around from the very beginning.

Remember now that Yellowstone season 5 is currently set to premiere on Sunday, November 13.

Related – Check out more news right now on Yellowstone, including more news on what’s to come

What are you the most excited to check out when it comes to Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







