NCIS season 20: A benefit to early premiere date

If you missed the recent news, NCIS season 20 now has an early premiere date! With that, of course, comes questions, and we’re very excited to see how some things play out over the coming months.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

The question that we most want to focus on, at least for now, is pretty simple: Does an early premiere (September 19) signal more episodes? Is that something that at least feels possible?

Be sure to watch our review now for the NCIS season 19 finale! As you would imagine given that cliffhanger, there is a lot we get into here. After you watch, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right away for other TV discussions you won’t want to miss.

One thing we are reasonably confident about is that season 20 should be 22 installments, one up from what we got last season. We wonder if the temporary work stoppage early this year cost the crime drama an episode that was previously planned, since NCIS: Hawaii made it to that 22-episode mark.

Regardless, there is plenty of space now on the network schedule to do a full slate of 22 episodes; not only that, but there is room in here to up it to 24. We wouldn’t be surprised if the season starts with intentions of the cast and crew doing 22 installments, and then things change down the line. That will come down mostly to network needs; if none of the shows around NCIS end up doing more than 22 episodes, it may make less sense for it to have a larger order than that. This is at least something that the powers-that-be can think about, and we’re excited for what’s coming for Parker, Torres, and the rest of the team through a good bit of the fall.

Related – Why is the NCIS premiere date as early as it is?

What do you think we are going to get on NCIS season 20 from start to finish?

Share some of your thoughts and early predictions now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







