Your Honor season 2 premiere date: When will it be revealed?

We know that a Your Honor season 2 is going to be coming to Showtime at some point. With that, let’s pose the next big question: When will we get an announcement? How long are we going to be forced to wait on this?

Well, the unfortunate reality is that we’ll all probably be in a holding pattern for quite some time still. Ever since renewing the Bryan Cranston drama, almost nothing has been released insofar as the future. This is a network that is clearly taking its time getting more on the show on the air, and that may be because of both scheduling and also making sure that the schedule is perfect. If you were to go back and watch the season 1 finale, we’re not sure that you would come out of that saying that 100% needed another chapter here. (This show was originally billed as a limited series, so that’s probably why that is the case.)

Our hope is that by the end of this year, we’ll at least have some more news when it comes to when the show could be back. Even if we don’t get all that much in the way of firm details, we’d be thrilled to just have an approximate window. Our thinking is that we could get more episodes in 2023 but for now, Showtime does at least have some other programming on the air led by The Chi starting up this week. There’s also another season of Yellowjackets in the works, and we tend to think it is also going to be back next year.

Story-wise, it feels like the fundamental pull for this season will be about Michael trying to resolve his grief, while also dealing with what is more than likely going to be another high-intensity case put right in front of him.

