Superman & Lois season 2 finale spoilers: Just how big are the stakes?

As we get closer to the end of Superman & Lois season 2, it feels fair to say that things are absolutely going to ratchet up yet another level. The end of this season will bring forth more danger than ever, and that’s without even mentioning the idea of fusing together multiple universes into one.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

At this point, our Big Bad is Ally Alston, who has already merged with her Bizarro World self. She’s also in the process of trying to drain Clark Kent of some of his own power, which means that moving forward, every other character could be as critical as Superman to the larger mission. Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Todd Helbing notes that Clark’s situation “forces everybody else to step up … He literally can’t do anything.”

Helbing also notes to the aforementioned publication that they “went crazy” with the spectacle in the final two episodes, which is yet another reminder that sometimes, you can really do a lot with a little. It’s one of the things that the show did a great job with in season 1, and they’ve totally carried that over; this is a CW series that feels much bigger than it is when it comes to the actual budget. Some of that is due to the writing, whereas another part ties to the cinematography.

It does seem like we’re also going to get a cliffhanger at the end of all of this, but that may not be due to Ally at all. Instead, it could be tied to an appearance from David Ramsey as John Diggle. You could’ve argued that his recently appearance on The Flash served to wrap up the character’s story, but that is clearly not 100% the case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Superman & Lois right now, including other insight on what could lie ahead

Where do you think that things are going entering the Superman & Lois season 2 finale?

How crazy do you imagine things are going to be? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







