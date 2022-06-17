Legacies season 5 would have had big role for Candice King as Caroline

Unfortunately, we know that Legacies season 5 is not happening at The CW, and it’s a shame given what the season 4 finale set up. Not only were there a lot of powerful moments around Hope, but we had cameos from both Joseph Morgan and Candice King!

In the case of the latter, the writers very-much set up a story that would have led to Caroline Forbes being a big part of the story, at least in the immediate future. After all, she was the interim headmistress at the Salvatore School! We would’ve had a chance to see this whole institution through her eyes, and also see her interact with a lot of characters who mentioned her over the years. It would’ve been a great deal of fun, and based on what King told TVLine today, she absolutely would’ve come back for more had the show been renewed:

“Oh, 100-percent yes [I would’ve come back] … This really had been in the works for a long time. With The Vampire Diaries, I worked throughout my pregnancy and my first year of my daughter being alive. I spent many, many hours away from my baby. I was back on screen six weeks to the day after Florence was born. So when it ended, even though I did The Originals for a bit, I really needed to take a break and be with my family. Lo and behold, when we were finally gearing up for Caroline to come back to the Salvatore School, the [health crisis] hit. And I was pregnant again. I had my fingers and toes crossed for a Season 5. I was excited to finally have the opportunity to see Caroline play out this headmistress role.”

This obviously makes the show’s cancellation all the more sad and now, we’re just left to wonder if Caroline could be featured in another show that exists within the same universe. We have heard Julie Plec mention there’s a possibility for that, but we also don’t think anything is altogether imminent right now. A great deal of patience is going to be required!

