Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan breaks down filming timeline

We know that Outlander season 7 is currently deep into production, but what does that actually mean for the cast and crew? There is a lot to dive into here, especially since we’re talking about the biggest season to date.

Luckily, we know that the cast are starting to near the halfway point! In a new interview with Esquire promoting primarily his new role in Suspect, he had the following to say about the current state of production and how long he imagines season 7 will take:

We’re shooting season seven and it’s flying by. It feels like we started yesterday but already we’re on our sixth episode. This season is going to take a while … so we probably won’t be finished until March or February of next year.

Of course, the seventh season will likely be broken down into halves on Starz, which leaves the door open for it to start airing at some point early next year. Otherwise, it feels like there’d be more or less a zero-percent chance of it happening. The network could then save the second half for either the end of 2022 or early 2023, depending on whatever they feel is the most advantageous for them.

We know at least that season 7 will be kicking off in a heck of a dramatic way — after all, we’re going to see Jamie and others do their best to rescue Claire from her currently-imprisoned state! The first four episodes of this season were meant to originally air in season 6, but they were pushed back and added to this season. When you consider that, we honestly expect episode 4 to be one of the most dramatic/exciting that we’ve had a chance to see so far. We’re going to be in for quite the thrill ride, and we certainly hope that there is more coming on the other side.

