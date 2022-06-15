The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: First photo of Elisabeth Moss as June

Now that we know that The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is coming to Hulu this September, it’s a thrill to have whatever teases we can. That includes today, as we dive into a new image featuring Elisabeth Moss as June.

If you look above, you can see a very-displeased version of this character in the aftermath of what happened at the end of season 4. Sure, you can argue that in one way, she got a piece of what she wanted; she was able to kill Commander Waterford, someone who treated her in the most inhumane way imaginable. Yet, Serena is still out there, and the same goes for all of Gilead. She recognizes that there is so much work to be done, and she probably will not stop until it is 100% complete.

What what challenges immediately await June when season 5 picks up? According to some official details that are out there via Hulu, “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose.” Meanwhile, we also know that the influence of Gilead will start to spread over to Canada, which could make this place start to feel like even less of a safe haven. Nothing is going according to plan here, and this is with June already facing seemingly a million obstacles at just about every turn.

We’re sure that at this point, The Handmaid’s Tale is starting to build towards an endgame. Yet, is season 5 going to be the endgame for the series? That remains to be seen. We’re fairly optimistic that it won’t be, but that’s just because no additional announcement was made alongside the premiere date. (Read more on that over here.)

