Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Will episodes be split up?

At this point, it feels reasonably fair to assume that the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere is going to be coming later this year. After all, remember that production has been ongoing for a rather long time!

Even with this being said, we also know that there are a number of questions worth actively thinking about, and that of course includes how the folks at Starz are going to air what lies ahead. Will it be all at once, or are the episodes going to be split up again?

Of course, it goes without saying that the network could decide whatever they want and surprise all of us; yet, there’s at least a past precedent here to look at and actively think about. Back during season 2, for example, we saw the show air in the fall, take a holiday break, and come back early the next year. We think that something like this is possible again.

Why is that? There are a couple of key reasons. First things first, this show usually delivers a HUGE episode 5 that serves as a pretty solid midseason finale of sorts. Also, the schedule may dictate that the network do this. It’s not always a great idea to air things over the holidays, and the Starz schedule for the next few months is pretty darn stacked. When you think about when Power Book III: Raising Kanan is premiering in August, Ghost will probably be airing at a point where there are questions about the holiday season.

Odds are, we won’t get a sense of what the network decides to do for some time; this is just some stuff to keep in the back of your head.

Do you think that Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is going to be split into halves?

