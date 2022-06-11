Snowfall season 6 premiere date: The most likely months

If you are like us, you are incredibly excited to check out Snowfall season 6 — even if it’s clear we are waiting for a long time to see it. The show is months removed now from the season 5 finale, and there hasn’t even been too much conversation about the final season filming.

Yet, this is absolutely not going to stop us thinking about what the premiere date could end up being.

The easiest premiere date to speculate on at the moment is February 2023, mostly because that’s when the show has come on each of the past two years. At this point, it’s pretty clear that the network is going to aim for something similar to that if production happens on time.

If not February, what other date makes sense? We can’t imagine January, mostly because it would take a lot of speeding through production to get there — and the last thing we want to see is the series having to rush along the endgame. Because it is said endgame, we wouldn’t be shocked if we have to wait until March or April to see it all play out. The only thing we hope is that FX finds the perfect position and campaign for the series to get it heading out on a high note.

Also, could there be a substantial campaign in order to get Damson Idris an Emmy for this show? How is it that he gets routinely overlooked in all of the chatter for what is a brilliant performance as Franklin Saint?

