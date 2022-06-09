Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Kamala Khan!

Following the incredible premiere this week on Disney+, we anticipate that there’s a lot of great stuff ahead on Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 2. As a matter of fact, we’re already pretty bummed-out that this show is only six episodes long.

So what do we know about the next new episode right now? Well, it’s going to have a LOT of opportunities to dive into Kamala Khan’s powers, which we’ve only seen briefly so far. She doesn’t even have her own version of the costume yet. There’s a lot that she still needs to figure out as she works through her origin story, and that also means a Big Bad.

For now, we’re okay with the series taking a slower approach to things since we’re really getting to know her still as a character. Also, there’s a lot of fun with that! This show is in some ways a spiritual successor to Spider-Man: Homecoming, at least in terms of its tone and following a young character who doesn’t have the weight of the world on their shoulders. Kamala never even imagined someone like her in Jersey City could be a superhero! Yet, here we are.

The deeper this season goes, the more excited we’re going to be to explore more of what the creative team has in store as we build up to the end of the season. We’re also hoping that there will be at least a few cameos in here, as well! Remember that eventually, we’re going to be seeing The Marvels arrive in theaters, and that will be an opportunity to see Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel in the same spot. We already know that Brie Larson’s character is a personal hero of Kamala’s — heck, she got her powers while cosplaying as her! It’s another fun part of this origin story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ms. Marvel right now

What do you think is coming moving into Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







