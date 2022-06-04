The Boys season 3 episode 4: EP on Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

We are still pretty early on in The Boys season 3 and because of that, we haven’t had many opportunities yet to see Soldier Boy. Is that going to change? In a word, yes, and we couldn’t be more excited about it!

Jensen Ackles is an actor who we’ve seen do a lot of great stuff over the years, and what we love about his potential here is that he can go for it in all directions. Dean Winchester was certainly flawed, but he was a good human at his core. We can’t say the same thing here. Soldier Boy is an enigma, but he also feels like an egomaniac. He walked in some ways so that Homelander could run.

Speaking in a new interview with Collider, showrunner Eric Kripke had nothing but positive things to say about reuniting with his former Supernatural colleague, and he also talked about how that history was such an advantage when it comes to having him for this role:

“The thing I always say about Jensen is his really impressive versatility after having put him through every imaginable scene over the time we’ve worked together. He can pull it all off. He can be funny. He can be scary, he can be emotional, he can be a credible action star. He can do all the things, and that’s a pretty rare package. Even in those early days, I knew I needed Soldier Boy to be charming at times and terrifying at times and emotional at times and funny at times, and to do a lot of action. … I would say that to have Jensen come in as a new character, but one that I was already really familiar with in terms of his skills and as I say, the crayons in his crayon box, it made it easy, in a weird way. It made it like a homecoming, like a family reunion, to just write something that I knew he could do.”

Despite us know that Soldier Boy is capable of anything, we still have a feeling he could surprise us. Isn’t that fun?

