Charmed season 4 episode 13 spoilers: The epic series finale

Next week in Charmed season 4 episode 13, you are going to see something both shocking and explosive. After all, this is the series finale.

What lies ahead here? The title is “The End is Never the End,” and there’s a little bit of semantics to talk through first and foremost. While The CW is billing this, at least right now, as the “season finale,” the show has already been canceled. Not only that, but the network supposedly warned a lot of producers that they could be seeing their shows end after their current seasons. They didn’t want to blindside a lot of people and with that, you can potentially expect some closure here. It’s really up to whatever the writers wanted to do.

The one thing that we can guarantee for now is that the Charmed Ones are facing one of their biggest threats so far. The Lost One seems to be the principal force of evil, but can they figure out how to save the day? Have Mel, Maggie, and Kaela been around long enough? There are still questions about that…

To get a few more details on where things are going from here, be sure to view the full Charmed season 4 episode 13 synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – In the epic season finale, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett), along with Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica), have now discovered that the cabal of foes coalescing to bring down the Power of Three are actually working for an ancient evil that’s been laying dormant since the dawn of magic. This powerful dark force — known as the Lost One — will be the ultimate test of the strength of the newly discovered sisterhood; forcing them to rekindle their connection…or face the destruction of magic itself. Kevin Dowling directed the episode written by Jeffrey Lieber and Nicki Renna (#413). Original airdate 6/10/22.

