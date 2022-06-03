Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Look who’s back in action?

Just in case you were not excited enough before to see Yellowstone season 5, maybe this news will push you further in that direction!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), Wendy Moniz confirmed that she will be back moving forward on the Paramount Network series as Governor Perry. We know that she is moving away from that office and into a new political frontier, which is one of the reasons why John is trying to take part in an election now.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any other Yellowstone video updates? Then we suggest that you go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! There’s a lot of great stuff coming and of course, we don’t want you missing any of it.

This entire storyline is making the upcoming season more political than what we’ve seen in the past, and we’re sure it will be interesting to see how Taylor Sheridan navigates this. We’re sure that the series will try to steer clear of some of the more divisive subjects, and that makes some sense. Kevin Costner’s character is not running for Governor for a political reason; instead, he is merely trying to hold on to the ranch and his way of life. He sees this as the best possible way to move forward with it; hence, why he is putting so much time and effort into trying to make that happen.

As for whether or not he actually sits in the seat himself, we’ve already noted that we’re somewhat-skeptical over that idea. We think the more likely scenario here is that he will try to find someone else to serve as a surrogate down the road; that way, he gets what he wants without also having to leave the ranch.

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to Yellowstone, including other chatter on season 5 filming

What are you hoping to see with the Governor storyline on Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Moniz (@wendymonizofficial)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







