The Boys season 3 episode 4: Will Billy Butcher go too far?

Entering The Boys season 3, it was already apparent that Billy Butcher was going to get his hands on some powers. This could be his way of leveling the playing field; however, we’ve also seen over time that doing this does come at a great cost. In some ways, he is speaking out against the very thing that he previously wanted to destroy … and still does. He just wants to fight fire with fire.

Yet, how risky is it that he (at least metaphorically) sets himself on fire with some of this? It does feel like something to consider at the moment…

Now that Butcher has seen there there is something effective that can come with having temporary powers, there’s another chance that he could do it again … and then again. If he thinks this could be one of the only ways to stop Homelander, how far will he be willing to go in order to do that? There is so much worth thinking about here, and there’s a legitimate chance that he becomes his own worst enemy.

This could be where some other members of The Boys step up to the plate … provided that they ever fully learn about what is going on here! This is another major problem at the moment, as just about everyone remains in the dark for the time being.

How crazy do you think things are going to get with Butcher entering The Boys season 3 episode 4?

