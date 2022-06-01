The Crown season 5 premiere date: Will more news be on the way soon?

If you have been waiting a long time in order to see The Crown season 5 arrive on Netflix, rest assured you are far from alone. It’s been a great deal of time since the end of season 4, and there are multiple reasons for the long delay. Some of it, of course, is due to the global health crisis. However, there’s also a part that is tied to the significant change in the show’s cast.

From the get-go with this series, it’s been known that they would cycle through leads every couple of seasons. For season 5, you’ll be seeing Imelda Staunton take on the role of Queen Elizabeth; meanwhile, Jonathan Pryce of Game of Thrones fame will be taking on Prince Philip. These two will anchor the story, but there are so many other notable names that take hold in the latter years of this particular story.

Here’s the good news, for those who do not know: We at least have an approximate sense already as to when season 5 is coming! Netflix announced some time ago, after all, that the show would be coming back in November. However, they’ve yet to be more specific than that and unfortunately, we don’t foresee that changing in quite some time. Why? They simply don’t need to be. They can keep their cards close to the vest and allow other shows come and go. They’ll certainly do that before they start announcing a lot more news.

As for the sixth and final season, it’s our personal hope right now that we’ll end up seeing that when we get around to the end of 2023. That would be in line with the show’s typical release patterns.

