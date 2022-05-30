America’s Got Talent preview: JoJo Siwa’s group XOMG POP! auditions

On Tuesday night’s America’s Got Talent premiere, you could see some familiar faces — especially if you are a JoJo Siwa fan.

For those who don’t know, the singer/dancer/reality star and her mother Jessalyn recently had a Peacock reality series titled Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, and it is one that eventually spawned a young girl group known as XOMG POP!. This same group is about to hit the AGT stage; are they going to do enough to impress the judges? That remains to be seen.

In a sneak peek over at TVLine, you can see a small glimpse of the group’s audition — which, for the record, is being watched by Siwa and her mother behind the scenes. It seems like the audience is fully on board with them, and we’re sure that they will make it through. Their outfit choices and music is very much indicative of the Siwa brand — it is high-energy, colorful, and will probably appeal a lot to her fan base.

We think there are easily going to be comparisons between this group and Beyond Belief Dance Company, who also had a well-known public figure behind the scenes. We get that people may wonder why this group is on AGT when they just had another show about them, but there are dozens of acts over the years who come on this show after being somewhere else. It’s not that shocking and in the end, the fans decide. XOMG POP! will have a lot of people rooting for them, but the question becomes if they can tap into the mainstream viewership of this show, which probably tends to skew a little bit older than their target demographic. This is something we probably won’t know until the premiere eventually airs.

What do you think XOMG POP! is going to bring to America’s Got Talent?

Are you expecting a pretty deep run for the group? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay put for more insight on the show all season long. (Photo: NBC.)

