Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premiere date hopes on AMC

Following today’s big finale on AMC+, do you want to know the Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premiere date? Or, at the very least get a better sense of when it could be?

The first thing we should do here is make it pretty darn clear that there will, in fact, be more of the spin-off coming down the road. The network has greenlit another season and while the flagship show may be ending, we won’t be saying goodbye to this one in the immediate future. That’s a good thing when you consider everything that unfolded in the season 7 finale, from the return of Madison to the new opportunity for her and Morgan to try and get Mo back from PADRE.

Now, let’s get into those premiere date hopes. At the moment, we don’t foresee the show coming back until extremely late in the year, or possibly even early 2023. A lot of that is going to depend on when AMC wants to scale out some of these shows. We know that the flagship The Walking Dead will be airing its final episodes later this year, and they also have the Daryl Dixon spin-off filming this summer in Europe. There is also Isle of the Dead, the show starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, coming at some point, as well. Then, you have Tales from the Walking Dead. What we’re trying to say here is pretty simple: We’ve got a roster of zombies shows that is vast and it doesn’t mean AMC has to rush anything along here. We ultimately don’t think that they will.

Hopefully, we’ll get a few more details about season 8 after the season 7 finale airs on AMC proper; typically, that’s when more info is shared as opposed to the AMC+ airing.

