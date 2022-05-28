Power Book II: Ghost season 3: The latest premiere date expectations

Yesterday, we had a chance to learn the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere date; what does that mean for Power Book II: Ghost season 3? Can we start to narrow down its date a little bit further?

Just in case you didn’t know for whatever reason, absolutely there is going to be a Power Book II: Ghost season 3. That was renewed a long time ago, and there are clearly a lot of stories that need to be worked out. The death of Zeke Cross is going to loom large, as will what happened to both Lauren and Mecca. We’re not sure that Tariq St. Patrick is every going to have a normal existence, so we’d say to go ahead and prepare for that moving forward.

Because Raising Kanan season 2 is basically confirmed now to go into October, the earliest we’d expect Ghost to launch is that same month, at the earliest. Maybe they’d air the finale for the prequel the same day that Ghost comes back, but that’s probably as much as Starz would pair the two together. There are another ten episodes coming, and there’s a chance they could do a fall and winter portion with a break over the holidays.

Odds are, we won’t get a season 3 premiere date for Ghost until at least late summer, so we’d say to exercise some patience with that. We wouldn’t even be shocked if Starz waits to announce something until the Raising Kanan premiere or at some point during the season. Why not get a huge platform for the show if you can?

