Anthony Anderson leaving Law & Order before season 22 on NBC

There’s been speculation for a while that Anthony Anderson would be leaving Law & Order after the mothership’s big comeback and now, it’s official.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the Black-ish alum is saying farewell following season 21. He had signed a one-year deal from the start, so it was clear that he could walk away leading into the already-renewed season 22. Still, the Dick Wolf series didn’t write an exit for Bernard into the finale, which may have been their way of leaving the door open for a possible return.

Anderson reportedly joined Law & Order as a way to help the show get off to a good start — he has fans dating back to his previous appearances on the show. We can’t be shocked that he would want more of a break after doing this plus many seasons of Black-ish over on ABC. We imagine that he could still appear in a guest capacity moving forward.

With Anthony saying goodbye, we do tend to think that there are some other additions that will be announced over the course of the summer. We’ll need a new detective, and we wouldn’t be shocked if there are some new/old faces announced over time, as well.

Think about things this way: When the original Law & Order returned earlier this year, it did so following a pretty rushed development slate. NBC had to hurry things along here, given that they had originally planned for Law & Order: For the Defense to be airing during the season. That didn’t happen. They had to pivot and now, they have more time to plan things out and reach out to some former cast members. Let’s hope that there’s some good stuff we hear about in the months to come.

